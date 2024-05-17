Are Our Oligarchs Going to Drag Us Into Civil War?

While there were some in America among the Founders and Framers who had amassed great land holdings and what was perceived then as a patrician lifestyle, Pulitzer Prize–winning author Bernard Bailyn suggests in his brilliant 2003 book, To Begin the World Anew: The Genius and Ambiguities of the American Founders, that they couldn’t hold a candle, in terms of wealth, to the true aristocrats of England. With page after page of photographs and old paintings of the homes of the Founders and Framers, Bailyn shows that none of those who created this nation were rich by European standards.



As Kevin Phillips describes in his masterpiece book Wealth and Democracy: A Political History of the American Rich: “George Washington, one of the richest Americans, was no more than a wealthy squire in British terms.” Phillips documents that it wasn’t until the 1790s—a generation after the War of Independence—that the first American accumulated a fortune that would be worth one million of today’s dollars.

No matter how hard Republicans try to reinvent the Founders and Framers of this nation in the image of their libertarian billionaire patrons, and no matter how imperfect and even brutal their time was, the simple reality is that in 1770s America, this nation’s Founders undertook American history’s first truly great progressive experiment.

