What on Earth Has Happened to the Israeli Peace Movement?

But that was a different Israel. As the Israeli/American pollster and political analyst Dahlia Scheindlin explains it, the number of Israeli Jews who defined themselves as member of the left fell by 50 percent, from 30 percent to just 15 in the early 2000s who immediately shifted to the self-defined center, as the right wing’s popularity began to climb, reaching 60 percent of Jewish Israelis by 2019.

There are multiple factors contributing to this transformation. As Scheindlin sees it, “Some of this shift can be explained by demographics, mainly the growth of the religious Jewish population, who are characterized by stalwart right-wing attitudes toward the conflict. But historical events were just as crucial in reshaping Israeli views, specifically, the violence during the Oslo peace process in the 1990s and during the second Intifada in the early 2000s, followed by a series of escalations with Hamas in Gaza in the next decade and the fact that the peace process had vanished. By the next decade, Netanyahu’s long rule via ultra-nationalist right-wing governments had moved society decisively to the right, and most young people had no memory even of the hope for peace.”

Meanwhile the Israeli left that proved so important to Yitzhak Rabin’s willingness to embrace the Oslo process (and far more reluctantly, the hated leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Yassir Arafat), dwindled to close to just 10 percent of Israelis. The so-called “separation wall,” the West Bank barrier built by Israel in the early aughts, put an end to the terrorist threat from the West Bank and took every-day Israelis’ minds off the fact that an occupation existed at all. Most saw no need to concern themselves with the lives of the people who wanted to take their land away from them and were not altogether opposed to treatment that the increasingly lawless settlers and the IDF meted out to them. In the five consecutive elections conducted over just four years ending in 2022, it was almost impossible to get a mainstream candidate to mention the Palestinians at all. The only two parties to address even a completely hypothetical two-state solution to the conflict did not call for any specific concessions on the part of Israel, and one of them, Meretz, did not even reach the 3.5 percent threshold needed to gain a single seat in the Knesset.