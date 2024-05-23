Penn State’s Horrifying Treatment of Football Players Is the Norm

One player explained to us that athletic trainers themselves are in an “unfair” situation: “Because, he’s got a wife and two kids and he knows the reality. And it’s his job to get you out there.… So, it’s not like these people are evil. They’re caught in the bind themselves. I think it’s easy to castigate them but it’s a structural problem.” He added, “It’s a pressure cooker. So, it isn’t as though there’s instances where you are pressured to play through pain—it’s a constant, it’s an expectation.”



Penn State is not the only school that has made news lately on this issue. At the University of Washington, former running back Emeka Megwa was reportedly told, “Drop your [expletive] nuts and get on the [expletive] line, that’s some pussy ass shit,” in 2022 by a team official when he tried to follow a doctor’s instructions to rest and rehabilitate a serious tear in his ACL.

According to reports, a team physician told Megwa that his knee would require two to three months more of rehab before he could play, but Megwa was ordered by team officials to resume practice. During this period, he repeatedly told the team that he was in pain, but was simply given painkillers. Eventually, he succumbed to a second ACL tear and was instructed by a Washington coach to enter the transfer portal.