Cornyn Says FBI Will Do Republicans’ Bidding and Hunt Texas Democrats

“.@ICEgov locked me, @NydiaVelazquez and @RepDanGoldman between the fence and the building entrance of the Sunset Park Detention Center as we tried to conduct our Congressional oversight this morning,” Espaillat wrote on X. “This blatant lack of respect towards the Legislative Branch is a deterioration of checks and balances, all while they hide their atrocities from the public. The people demand answers, and immigrants deserve humanity.”

“We have been trapped in here by a masked agent with no name, and whom we cannot determine who it is because he refuses to show his face,” Espaillat said in the attached video. “We are duly elected members of Congress, and section 527 allows us the oversight responsibilities to go in there and see what is going on with the detention of immigrants.”

ICE has been particularly confrontational with elected officials who show up unannounced, even unlawfully arresting Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and pressing charges against Democratic Representative Monica McIver in May.