The Ignoble Effort to Unseat Jamaal Bowman

Bowman’s climate record stands in sharp contrast to that complacent attitude. What’s more, in a political moment when environmental measures are so often vulnerable to populist critique—conservatives like to highlight how anything associated with climate brings inconvenience and expense to ordinary Americans—Bowman has consistently focused on climate policy that makes working-class people’s lives better.

Shortly after his election in 2020, Bowman launched a campaign to pass a Green New Deal for Public Schools, to address dangerously dilapidated public school infrastructure while also using public money to build green buildings and green energy. That campaign built important coalitions between parents, environmentalists, and unionized workers. Much of the GND for Public Schools language made it into the Build Back Better Act, Biden’s climate and infrastructure legislation, which passed the House in late 2021 but was eventually tanked by Joe Manchin. Even after all the standoffs and machinations, some of it made it into the Inflation Reduction Act. Bowman even played a significant role in passing the IRA itself; after Joe Manchin walked away from the Build Back Better discussions, Bowman joined with centrist Democrats Sean Casten and Nikema Williams in writing a letter to President Biden—signed by 89 members of Congress—calling upon him to restart negotiations with Manchin using climate as an area of common ground. Shortly thereafter Biden did reopen talks with Manchin, and the IRA eventually passed, including some of the climate provisions of Build Back Better. Despite flaws, the IRA was the most significant climate legislation the United States has ever passed.

Unusually for a congressman, Bowman was also critical to the passage of New York state’s biggest climate legislation last year: The Build Public Renewables Act, or BPRA, mandates that the state’s power authority build publicly funded renewable energy in the inevitable event that the private sector is not on track to reach decarbonization goals. (These state-level decarbonization goals were set in 2019, but until BPRA, New York had no plan in place to address the market’s more than likely failure to move beyond fossil fuels on its own.) Bowman used his powerful position as a congressman to lobby state legislators, especially the Assembly and Senate leadership, to pass the bill. After the passage of the IRA, he also made practical arguments to the governor about how BPRA’s passage would allow New York to access crucial federal funds.