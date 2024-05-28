If Trump Is Convicted, It’s Democrats’ Job to Make Sure America Cares

Guess which poll will get, and probably by far, the most mainstream media coverage? It will be the one outlier. The “journalistic” justification for this will be that it was different, so it’s news! This, too, happens all the time. It just happened with that New York Times poll showing Trump well ahead in the swing states. Nearly every other poll had the race closer in those states, but that Times poll dominated media coverage for days. Have to be fair and balanced, can’t be seen as shilling for Biden! (And never mind that few seemed to notice the Times’s own analysis—published many days later—that when it comes to likely voters, the numbers are much closer.)

All this puts the onus on team Biden and the Democrats generally to message a guilty verdict relentlessly. At least until the GOP convention and probably beyond, no Democrat elected to federal office should ever say the words “Donald Trump” without saying the words “convicted felon” in front of them. Convicted felon Donald Trump. Over and over and over and over.

Silly? A dumbing down of our political discourse? Maybe so, but let’s remember that the Republicans have been the innovators in this regard for generations. And like it or not, people need to hear a phrase repeatedly for it to have a fighting chance to sink in. People aren’t paying close attention to this trial. Many don’t even know Trump is on trial. “Convicted felon Donald Trump,” said 30,000 times by every leading Democrat, will at least let people know that Trump did something wrong—and got caught.