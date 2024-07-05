The New York Intellectuals’ Battle of the Sexes

Grinberg has a persuasive explanation for the demise of the New York intellectuals. It was not that intellectual life ceased in the United States in 1975, when Lionel Trilling died. It was not that the political anger caused by the Vietnam War or by Watergate left them permanently broken. The level of political anger from the 1930s to the 1970s was continuous: These intellectuals were always fighting with each other. It is not that assimilation into an anti-intellectual America eroded their intensity. In Grinberg’s view, the New York intellectuals faded away because of their inflexible maleness. The world changed around them; ideas changed, politics changed, publishing changed.

Grinberg’s argument is less convincing, however, when one considers the range and variety that the New York intellectuals showed. Grinberg’s accent on aggression and on the putatively masculine gives us only part of the picture. They certainly did thrive on polemics, as they did on political jousting. But the New York intellectuals were also besotted with literature, and when they wrote about literature they usually did so with grace, with wit, with sensitivity, and with any number of traits that are not associated with stereotypical masculinity. The greatest New York intellectual of them all, Lionel Trilling, never fit the “write like a man” mold. “Trilling embodied a less combinative masculine persona than most New York intellectuals,” Grinberg acknowledges. Likewise, Irving Howe could be brutal to his political opponents, but he was never brutal in his considerations of Sherwood Anderson, William Faulkner, or Anton Chekhov. He was capable of exquisite literary criticism.

The greatest legacy of the New York intellectuals did not reside any particular style, but in their contributions to the tradition of the American essay. They did not tend to excel at writing books. (Irving Howe’s study of Jewish-American history, World of Our Fathers, was an exception.) They did not excel at writing fiction or poetry. They excelled at writing essays, in which they dramatized ideas or investigated the workings of art and culture. They brought novel vernacular and audibly Jewish tonalities into the American essay, whether it was Lionel Trilling writing about Wordsworth and the rabbis or Susan Sontag in her slyly wisecracking notes on camp. Some of this prose was chest-thumpingly assertive; much of it was not. The larger argument of Writing Like a Man and some of the book’s individual chapters can give the false impression that the “combative” paradigm was all there was.