Lock Him Up!: Why Donald Trump Should Do Jail Time Before the Election

Multiple news accounts have cited Trump’s age (he’ll be 78 at sentencing) as a reason not to send him to jail. It’s unusual, apparently, for 78-year-olds who falsify documents in the first degree to get jail time. This thinking requires updating. We also used to think it inadvisable for people older than 75 to run for president. The primary voters have spoken otherwise. If Trump is spry enough to serve a second term, he’s spry enough to do hard time.

News accounts have also noted that first offenders who falsify documents in the first degree seldom get jail time. Let us pause for a moment to appreciate how remarkable it is that a sociopath like Trump reached the advanced age of 77 before he received his first felony conviction. Bravo, Mr. President! That said, Trump has been pronounced a lawbreaker in too many previous civil proceedings to count. Just this year, Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll in one such proceeding and defrauding banks in another. This second ruling is especially relevant to the hush money case, given the common theme of deception. Fraud is a persistent refrain in anti-Trump litigation; seven years ago, you’ll recall, Trump paid $25 million to settle fraud claims against his bogus Trump University. Do you seriously expect Justice Merchan not to connect these dots? Past history and character, Eisen wrote, are legitimate matters for a sentencing judge to take into consideration, and in Trump’s case these cry out for jail time.

A final difference is the stakes. In those previous instances where New York State defendants falsified business records, the motive was theft, which is bad. Trump’s falsifications played out on a much larger stage. This crime, Eisen has observed, “could be seen not just as unfortunate personal judgment but also, as Merchan has described it, an attempt ‘to unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election.’” Trump’s defenders say the New York criminal case was brought for political reasons. Of course it was! Trump’s falsifications may have put him in the White House! That makes Bragg’s decision to proceed with the case more defensible, not less.