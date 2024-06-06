The Secret to Claudia Sheinbaum’s Success: She Is Not Like AMLO at All

In her sustained, complex efforts to improve and repair the threatened water supply to the Valley of Mexico, an urban sprawl of 22 million residents or more that spreads far beyond the Mexico City limits, Sheinbaum takes credit for having averted the catastrophe we’d probably be enduring right now, in our fifth consecutive and worse year of rising temperatures and drought. Repairs were made to water systems to reduce leakage. New sources of water supply were created. In the Valley of Mexico, 400 wells were inspected and repaired; because adding more wells is prohibited in the over-exploited aquifer, non-functioning wells were replaced with new ones. The flow from the Cutzamala water system, which in 2018 provided 30 percent of the capital’s water, was increased by 10 cubic meters per second. In her campaign, she highlighted her collaboration with the then-PRI governor of Mexico State on these efforts, showcasing another trait absent in the emphatically polarizing AMLO. Driven by facts and results, a scientific problem solver, Sheinbaum seems inherently disposed to listen to and work with the opposition, on repairing the health system, for example. Mexico, of course, needs credible opposition parties if it is to preserve a healthy democracy, and by welcoming collaboration, Sheinbaum could show those parties a way out of their own obvious irrelevance. AMLO alienated longtime past allies such as the country’s academic communities, even publicly deriding Mexico’s reliable leftist bastion, the UNAM, as “individualist and neoliberal,” fomenting a rupture that Sheinbaum must find intolerable. Nor does it seem at all probable that Sheinbaum she will repeat AMLO’s hostility to the press, and to human rights and civic groups, or to constantly taunt upper and even middle-class citizens as “fifis.” I have faith, or at least hope, that Sheinbaum does not share any of the anti-democratic temptations to which AMLO regularly succumbed.

I never believed that if elected, Sheinbaum, as it became a media commonplace to predict, would be AMLO’s puppet. She is too intelligent and sure of herself for that, and too different from her mentor, however much she has learned from and admires him. The Mexican presidency is invested with too much power. I was told by those who know Mexican history much better than I do that whatever their predecessor’s wishes, presidents tapped as successors inevitably go their own way. AMLO, a student of Mexican history, must know that. Sheinbaum as AMLO’s puppet seems like another of those alarmist media myths that always turn out to be wrong, like the one about AMLO becoming a dictator. Of course, she will face myriad, enormous challenges (the possible return of Donald Trump, who has spoken of wanting to invade Mexico, to the U.S. presidency is usually mentioned as one of those challenges.).

What if it turns out that AMLO, whose tactical political genius seems beyond dispute whether one supports him or not, has, by promoting Claudia Sheinbaum as his successor, a woman in so many ways his opposite, made the best possible choice for leading his transformative project into the future? AMLO, for all his historic successes, was a man of the twentieth century left. Sheinbaum’s unprecedented mandate is like an unfinished bridge rising from that solid foundation that a vast majority of Mexican voters believe she is the best qualified to complete. She is a climate scientist, a woman, and mother, who has governed one of the largest, most challenging cities on earth. It seems to me that her utterly unique political education has prepared her as well any individual ever could be to lead her country into the next six years of its twenty-first century destiny.