Want Better Ethics in Congress? Pay Them More.

The expense-account scandal, exposed by The Washington Post on Tuesday, concerns a new policy Congress adopted last year that allows members to expense “meals, incidentals, and lodging” while they’re on official business in Washington, D.C. In principle, this seems a reasonable policy. The cost of living in the District is so high that dozens of House members were sleeping in their offices. Indeed, as of last November House Speaker Mike Johnson was still doing so. In Johnson’s case, put it down more to ostentation than poverty, since the speaker is paid $223,500 (as against the $174,000 paid most senators and representatives).

The scandal arose from one unfortunate aspect of the new policy: These senators and representatives are not required to submit receipts for their expenses. They’re on the honor system, and “honor” and “Congress” are not a stable combination. According to the Post, the new expense system was used last year by more than 300 lawmakers, who racked up $5.2 million in food and lodging expenses.

The top spender was Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida. This raises something of a red flag. As even many Republicans (especially former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy) acknowledge, Gaetz does not color inside the lines. Gaetz put in for nearly $30,000 in reimbursements for lodging and more than $10,000 for food. As The New Republic’s Talia Jane pointed out, Gaetz’s food tab was double the household average, and his lodging tab was twice the average cost of rent in Washington, D.C. (Mortgage payments aren’t eligible for reimbursement.)