Replacing Taxes With Tariffs Would Take Us Back to the 1800s

More respectable conservatives don’t suggest, as Trump does, that the income tax ought to be replaced with tariffs (partly because they tend not to favor tariffs—or didn’t before Trump came along). But the respectable right has long chafed at the progressive income tax. It prefers an across-the-board flat tax of, say 17 percent, or, failing that, to collapse the existing seven tax brackets into, say, two, as the Heritage Foundation’s Mandate for Leadership 2025 (a sort of shadow manifesto for the Trump campaign) proposes. Such proposals get sold as “tax simplification” but their chief value to conservatives is that they make the tax code more regressive.

Were there no income tax already, it’s doubtful, in this dismal political moment, that Republicans would permit one to be created. Before 1913, the United States had no income tax except, briefly, to finance the Civil War, with two brackets of 3 percent and 5 percent. Virtually all federal revenue came from tariffs on manufactured goods. These were popular in the industrial northeast because they protected the livelihoods of factory workers, but they were unpopular among farmers (especially in the South) because they enjoyed no parallel protection; for them, tariffs served only to raise prices.

Much of the impetus for the Populist movement of the late 19th and early 20th centuries was agrarian resistance to high tariffs. “The man who says, ‘Impose upon somebody else a tax for my benefit,’ says what the pickpocket says,” Rep. William Jennings Bryan, Democrat of Nebraska, declaimed in 1892. “But the man who says, ‘Take away the burdens imposed on me for other people’s benefit,’ says simply what every honest man says, ‘Let me alone to enjoy the results of my toil.’”