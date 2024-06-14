The Supreme Court Just Made Future Mass Shootings Even Deadlier

What counts as a “single function of the trigger”? First, it’s worth explaining how bump stocks actually work. When someone pulls the trigger of a commercially available AR-15 rifle, which is semi-automatic, the firearm’s internal mechanisms automatically replace a discharged round with a new one. The shooter must then pull the trigger additional times to fire each new round. A fully automatic rifle does not require a person to pull the trigger more than once. Instead, it will keep firing and replacing rounds until the gun’s magazine is empty as long as the trigger is held.

Bump stocks turn a semi-automatic rifle into what is essentially a fully automatic rifle. A normal stock—the part you place against your shoulder—is typically solid and fixed. This allows for greater control when aiming and firing the gun despite the recoil, which is absorbed by the person’s upper torso. A bump stock, on the other hand, has a sliding portion that allows for movement between the part that rests against one’s shoulder and the rest of the gun.

Simple physics takes over from there. When someone fires an AR-15 rifle that’s equipped with a bump stock, the recoil propels the gun into their shoulder and then back towards the shooter’s finger after each shot so that it can be fired continuously. All of this takes place in a fraction of a second. To see what it looks like in practice, compare the difference in this YouTube video when the gunman fires an AR-15 without a bump stock starting at 2:10, and when he fires it with a bump stock starting at 4:05. The shooter empties the entire magazine in only a few seconds.