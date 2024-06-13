10 Questions That Chief Execs Should be Asking Trump

You’ve called those doing prison time for their role in the January 6 riot “hostages” whom you intend to “free.” You’ve also vowed to use the Justice D epartment to punish your enemies . American capitalism depends on stability, and stability depends on the rule of law. What can take its place?

You’ve proposed a mass roundup of undocumented aliens, deploying police, the National Guard, and perhaps the military (in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act). Won’t that worsen the labor shortage? The Chamber of Commerce recently said, “job openings are going unfilled because the U.S. does not have enough workers to fill them.” Over the long term, the birth rate is falling, and in 20 years deaths will outnumber births. We need more workers. Where will the US economy find them?



You complain about inflation under Biden, but Biden’s a much bigger inflation hawk than you are, if only because he respects the Federal Reserve’s independence. You do not. You griped incessantly , while president, about too-high interest rates maintained by your own appointee, Jerome Powell, whom Biden re-appointed in 2021. You’ve said you would not re-appoint Powell. Quite obviously you prefer a yes man at the Fed. Your allies are drawing up plans to increase White House and Treasury Department leverage over the Fed. Why should we keep a straight face when you say you’d be tougher on inflation?

By worsening the labor shortage, your mass roundup of undocumented aliens would drive up wages and therefore also worsen inflation, no? If not, why not?

Come to think of it, your entire economic program, such as it is (your campaign doesn’t give us much to chew on) might be summarized as “Let’s have more inflation.” You propose a 10 percent tariff on foreign goods. When Time’ s Eric Cortelessa pointed out to you that economists judge such a move inflationary, you replied: “I don’t believe it’ll be inflation.” What, apart from magical thinking, makes you think you can impose tariffs indiscriminately and not increase inflation?

Your economic advisers, including Robert Lighthizer (who may end up being your Treasury secretary) want to boost United States exports by devaluing the dollar. How is that not inflationary?

The budget deficit drives bond traders batty because they say it crowds out private investment and—yes—creates inflation. But the Congressional Budget Office says your proposed extension of the 2017 tax cut would add $4.6 trillion to the deficit over 10 years. That will drive bond traders more batty. What will you tell them?

You recently proposed eliminating taxes on tips . In effect, you want food service workers to get a raise, and you want the taxpayer to pay for it. Why not make their bosses pay for it instead, by eliminating the $2.25 tipped subminimum hourly wage? Also, what’s your position on raising the $7.25 hourly minimum wage? You’ve said the minimum wage is too high; you’ve said it shouldn’t exist; and you’ve said it should be $10. You only ever talk about the minimum wage when you’re running for office. You’re running for office now. So talk.

Your former aide Steve Bannon is headed to prison. Your former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is in prison already. The Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer Alan Weisselberg is at Rikers. You may soon join him there. That would bring the number of Trumpies sent or en route to the big house up to an even 10. If you serve a second term, how many more members of your inner circle can we expect to do hard time? How do you expect the markets to react to rampant criminality in your administration?