Liberals: Alas, the Time Has Come to Throw John Rawls Under the Bus

Take the case of the abortion debate: The defining constitutional document in this period was the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey Supreme Court decision, which both upholds and partially limits the better-known Roe v. Wade a generation earlier. Unlike Roe, which has a clearer sense of its own values, Casey very much works through Cliff Notes Rawls reasoning. ​​The plurality opinion, authored by Anthony Kennedy, Sandra Day O’Connor, and David Souter, starts with the amusingly detached, “Reasonable people will have differences of opinion about these matters”; its core thrust is that it is not the court’s role to choose one worldview over another: “At the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life. Beliefs about these matters could not define the attributes of personhood were they formed under compulsion of the State.”

Except the decision is not neutral at all. It cannot be neutral. This is not a case where two “reasonable people” can disagree about the outcome but both can accept the legitimacy of the process. The moral stakes are just too high. If the process doesn’t reach your desired end point, then the process must change. The abortion debate is, and has always been, about what sort of Constitution we should have, and how far its implied privacy protections should extend, not merely if a particular act is criminalized.

Specifically, the “pro-life” side is making two assertions about who is entitled to claim the protections of constitutional rights: that the unborn are so entitled and, tacitly, that women (or at least pregnant women) are not. To an extent, the court can punt on the first of these, but not the second. The logic of Roe is that people have the right to a certain sphere where the state may not intrude that includes bodily autonomy, that women are people, and therefore women have this right. The state cannot compel a pregnancy (even if doing so is believed to save a life) in the same way as it cannot force a man to donate a kidney.