Alito-Taper Lauren Windsor Is No James O’Keefe. Not Even Close.

As Wasserman says, given how secretive the Supreme Court can be, Windsor’s recordings offer a rare glimpse into the personal beliefs of a justice whose decisions impact millions. Alito’s comments about returning the country to a place of godliness provide valuable context about his judicial philosophy.

What if a liberal justice were to be the victim of a similar hidden camera sting? What if, for instance, this were to set a precedent in which Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson suddenly becomes the target of hidden camera trickery? Frankly, I think that as was the case with Roberts, there would be relatively little of note that would come out of a hidden camera interview between one of the liberal justices and a complete stranger. The reason Alito’s disclosures were newsworthy is specifically because he is an extremist, an outlier who threatens the core values of the republic.

Ultimately, the public interest should be the guiding principle in journalism. Regardless of how they were obtained, Lauren Windsor’s recordings shed light on the beliefs of a Supreme Court justice—information that the public has a right to know. Focusing on whether Windsor fits a traditional definition of a journalist detracts from the more pressing issue of Supreme Court transparency and accountability.