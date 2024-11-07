The Man Who Invented the “Psychopath”

Nevertheless, if psychopathy is as common as the research suggests, that means there are a lot of people out there looking for answers. In 2008, a woman going by the pseudonym of M.E. Thomas started a popular blog about her life; it led to the bestselling book Confessions of a Sociopath. The recent memoir Sociopath, published earlier this year by Patric Gagne, is the latest book to offer a voyeuristic glimpse into a profoundly different mind. Gagne’s story starts in early childhood, when she develops the habit of stealing trinkets. Having no shame, she freely confesses each theft to her mother, earning her the affectionate, ironic nickname of “honest girl.” As she matures, so does her bad behavior. Soon she is serially breaking into her neighbors’ houses. In college she takes cars for joyrides. During her early career as a music agent, she stalks people. Oh, and she strangles a cat. (I suspect Gagne would have had a less fortunate life had she not grown up as a wealthy white woman with such a good mother.) As a protagonist, Gagne is somewhat irritating. She mostly comes off as arrogant and selfish, an all-around not-nice person. She fails to render any other person in her life with real dimension—unsurprising, probably, given her emotional impairment. But when Gagne, as an adult, wonders why the label of psychopath confers more stigma than information, and realizes she has no options for treatment, the book surfaces questions that are still unanswered in modern psychology.

Just as no one wants to be called a psychopath, no one wants to help psychopaths, either.

In the past couple of decades, as psychiatry as a whole has moved toward a dimensional model, so has the medical understanding of psychopathy. Psychopathy is now thought of as a personality disorder that anyone might exhibit to a greater or lesser degree, similar to autism. Hare’s checklist offers a rudimentary spectrum, but its focus on criminality mutes the reality that the vast majority of psychopaths aren’t serial killers or perpetrators of financial fraud, they’re normal people who struggle to relate to others and to make decisions in their own interest. And just as no one wants to be called a psychopath, no one wants to help psychopaths, either. Compared to conditions that are just as common, research into psychopathy receives very little funding. “If you’re a psychopath you’re persecuted, not accommodated,” M.E. Thomas said in a recent talk with the advocacy organization Psychopathy Is.

Cleckley saw psychopathy not as a moral problem but as a health problem. “The psychopath has a genuine and often a very serious disability,” he wrote in the first edition of The Mask of Sanity. His fifth and final edition, published 35 years later, concluded that “few medical or social problems have ever so richly deserved and demanded a hearing.” Psychopaths had not yet gotten that hearing. They won’t, until we see what Cleckley saw: that psychopaths are not demons, not superheroes, not myths. They are just humans.