Jessica Mitford’s Escape From Fascism

Sir, my wife and I hold dear a most heartfelt deep and sincere faith in the ability of your gre-a-a-t country, the Land of Opportunity … to provide, through its Free Enterprise system, a modest but adequate living for those young people who, like ourselves, are imbued with the spirit of Rugged Individualism.

The consul, “with a faraway look in his eyes” declared, “Well, I guess I’ll take a chance on you kids.” They sailed February 18, 1939, for New York armed with letters of introduction to the social elite and the political radicals.

The American section is one of the most rewarding parts of the book. Some of it will strike a familiar chord, like Mitford and Romilly’s shock at the greatly elevated level of creature comforts in the United States versus Europe and their continual surprise at how outgoing and friendly Americans are. Other passages take us into the past as a foreign country: Mitford’s view of Martha’s Vineyard as the bohemian retreat of the socialist left and Washington, D.C., as an idealistic seat of government (“much of what was best in America was concentrated here in the capital, and was represented by this bright, sincere group of liberals”). She and Romilly made friends with any number of intellectuals and several rich patrons of intellectuals. They won over the Meyer family, owners of The Washington Post, who hosted them, commissioned articles, and loaned them $1,000 to buy into an Italian restaurant in Miami after they accidentally took a wrong turn on the way to New Orleans. They also became friends with the owner of The New Republic, Michael Straight, who took time out from both his day job and his night job of spying for the Soviet Union to provide Romilly and Mitford with references as a valet and lady’s maid, in case they ever became “really stranded.”

Not many people have had a sister who attempted suicide by gunshot because their home country went to war with Adolf Hitler; no one else could write about it with the same combination of pain and clarity of condemnation.

A particularly rich section of the book describes the couple’s stint working as door-to-door silk stocking salespeople. It is interesting not only in its own right but also as a clear forerunner of Mitford’s 1963 book The American Way of Death and for its attention to how the sales mechanism of capitalism works in practice (by exploitation and fast-talking). The future course of her radicalism in America can be seen in her horror at encountering racial segregation and her incomprehension that American Federation of Labor leaders “were indistinguishable from . . . midwestern businessmen.” When she invited a group of labor leaders to sing the socialist anthem “The Red Flag,” then a standard feature of European union gatherings, they stared at her in incomprehension. When she asked what stance the union took on foreign policy, she was “met with blank, uncomprehending stares.” They were, to her horror, capitalists. The path to that CPUSA card and her refusal to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee is visible. That she would leave the party to become an independent Marxist is an inevitability given the rebellious character revealed on every page.