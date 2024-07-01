The Supreme Court Just Showed Why Biden Must Drop Out

It is, after Thursday’s disastrous debate, abundantly clear that Biden can no longer be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. What voters saw on Thursday made it clear that the president is incapable of fulfilling the duties of the presidency now—and that there is no possible way that he will be physically and mentally fit to fulfill those duties at the end of his second term. Nevertheless, thanks in large part to the stubbornness of his family and closest advisers, Biden has resisted calls to resign the presidency or even withdraw from the 2024 race. Instead he and his supporters have insisted that he can, somehow, convince voters that he will be younger and more competent four years from now than he is now.



Thursday’s debate was not just a bad performance from Biden. It was a sign of a man in the midst of serious and tragic mental decline. Voters cannot—and should not—be expected to swallow real concerns about the nation’s first octogenarian president just because his opponent represents an existential threat to the country. That is especially true given that there are many, many capable (and younger!) options available, including Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris.



The best argument for Trump’s opponent is one that runs through the decision the Supreme Court released on Monday morning: that Donald Trump’s return to the presidency would augur a dramatic transformation of the country and its institutions. That it would inaugurate a crime spree. That it would bring about a level of corruption that would surpass anything we have seen in this country for more than a century. Trump’s political project is an existential threat to the country itself. And the Supreme Court just handed him full immunity as he pursues it.

