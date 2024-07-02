The Next Step Is to End All Prosecutions of Trump

In a very real sense, therefore, one could argue that the six corrupt, bought-and-paid-for Republicans on the Supreme Court just initiated the process of the Nazification of America.



By any reasonable standard, including the code of ethics by which every federal judge must live and operate, at the very least, Thomas and Alito should have recused themselves from this decision. Thomas’s wife, after all, was an actual participant in the attempted overthrow of our government for which Trump is being prosecuted, and Alito and his wife proudly proclaimed their loyalty to that seditious overthrow attempt by flying flags to that effect.

And had those two not been so vociferously arguing on behalf of Trump and his fascist proclamations and crimes, it’s remotely possible that, at the least, Barrett and Roberts may not have gone along with this morally and politically criminal decision.