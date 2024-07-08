Send Wealthy Tree Killers to Jail

With trees so critical—not only to wildlife conservation but to cooling the warming planet and improving human well-being—it’s time to protect them more aggressively, especially from assailants with such base and frivolous motives. How? Perhaps the best solution, but also one of the least likely, is more serious taxation to prevent this arrogant class from persisting in the first place. A large body of research shows that through their lifestyles—private jets, proliferation of large homes—and investments, rich people are a huge climate threat compared to the poor. But since they currently do exist, and unfortunately will for the foreseeable future, we need to protect the environment from their entitlement. The monied poisoners and butchers of trees at least deserve to be fined millions—and if they don’t pay, be forced to perform the hard labor of tree-planting in the hot sun. Some of them even ought to be imprisoned.

The most high-profile examples of criminal prosecution on behalf of trees involve men acting out for eccentric reasons, rather than profit. In 1990, a repeat felon and lovelorn drug addict who, as part of an occult ritual, poisoned a 500-year-old oak tree in Austin, Texas, was sentenced to nine years in prison. In another incident, a fan of University of Alabama football served time in prison on a felony damage charge for poisoning oak trees on the campus of rival Auburn in 2010 after his team suffered a bitter defeat; he used the same herbicide that the Bonds used in Maine.

In contrast, the wealthy people who commit such crimes are punished lightly, usually with fines that are much too low to deter others of their ilk. In 2017 and 2018, the city of Seattle settled with homeowners who had cut down 153 trees on public property to improve their own views and only ended up paying a fine of $5,229 per tree. The conservation commission in Gloucester is making the perpetrator pay some fines, as well as the cost of replanting, but the commission’s minutes suggest that the owner—or at least the company she hired to repair the damage—is trying to get away with keeping some of the plantings short to preserve the property’s view.