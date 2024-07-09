The Democrats’ Billboard-Sized Plan to Make Trump Own Project 2025

“He’s trying to hide his connections to his allies’ extreme Project 2025 agenda,” Biden said about Trump in a campaign statement released over the weekend. “The only problem? It was written for him, by those closest to him. Project 2025 should scare every single American.”

Even though the architects of Project 2025 include former administration officials, and even though his super PAC has run ads highlighting its policy goals, Trump has insisted that he has no connection to the proposal. “I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal,” he wrote on Truth Social last week. “Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Courtesy Democratic National Committee

Democrats have also seized on recent comments by Kevin Roberts, who heads the Heritage Foundation, which coordinated Project 2025, who said that the U.S. is “in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”