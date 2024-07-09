House Democrats Put a Brave Face on Their Biden Gap

Still, other Democrats pointed out that it would be difficult to replace Biden at the top of the ticket this late in the campaign. Representative Juan Vargas called the anti-Biden push “a circular firing squad,” adding: “It’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen, where instead of taking it to the criminal, we’re taking it to the good guy.” Moreover, Biden is adamant that he will not step aside, which, as Nadler observed, could make House Democrats’ fretting—private or public—a moot point.

“I think at this point, it is a foregone conclusion that the president is going to run and we’re going to support him,” Representative Stephen Lynch said after the caucus meeting on Tuesday. “And I don’t think there’s a process available for anybody to change that. He says he’s firm in his commitment that he will be the candidate, and he will be the nominee.”

There is one point of consensus, Representative Pete Aguilar, the minority whip, said at a press conference Tuesday: “Every single member of the House Democratic Caucus is clear-eyed about what the stakes of this election are.” He added: “We are unified that Donald Trump cannot win.” Whether House Democrats truly believe Biden is the best candidate to defeat Trump is less certain.