Xi Xi’s Wholly Original Memoir of Breast Cancer

Xi Xi’s narrator appreciates taking part in a medical lesson not only because it makes her pay attention to her body, but because it’s an example of her illness creating knowledge, rather than just taking things—her breast, her comfort, her time—away from her. She both seeks and encounters connection at every stage in her treatment. Over and over, the narrator praises and celebrates her friends, whom she describes as her only earthly wealth. She includes scripts of several conversations with Ah Kin, a friend of a friend who’s been in breast cancer remission for five years and offers comfort and guidance, repeatedly telling her nothing’s going to be as frightening as it seems and promising to “chat about anything you’d like to know.” Both women are patients at one of Hong Kong’s state hospitals, and the narrator is startled by how quickly her biases against public medicine break down. Although the oncology unit can “cultivate patience,” as Xi Xi writes wryly, it otherwise exceeds the narrator’s expectations entirely, provoking in her a new sense of citizenship. Besides, waiting helps her befriend other patients, including three to whom she refers as “white-gowned angels.” In a work more engaged with death, this description would suggest mortality, but Xi Xi’s narrator looks relentlessly away from the possibility of dying; angels, here, is an expression of her determined positivity. She doesn’t have her head entirely in the sand—she sees “despondent-looking people” everywhere, at one point comparing the hospital corridors to a Henry Moore drawing of refugees in air-raid shelters—but she chooses to concentrate on mutual support rather than individual pain.

Xi Xi turns the stifling world of sickness into an expansive one, at once dealing frankly with the gravity of breast cancer and imbuing her descriptions of it with a surprising ease.

Ultimately, this decision renders the question of whether Mourning a Breast is a novel or an autobiography irrelevant. Its narrator is not telling her story in order to explore it or expel it from herself. She’s not interested in her own fear or physical discomfort; she doesn’t want readers to know how hard she had it or how unusual her journey was. Her desire to connect with others in the book is also the book’s agenda. On every level, both Xi Xi and her narrator are out to demystify, to engage, to offer more empathy than they seek. It’s possible that this goal obstructs the narrator’s ability to connect to her body, to mourn her breast as the title promises. But by turning away from the narrator’s physical self, Xi Xi turns the stifling world of sickness into an expansive one, at once dealing frankly with the gravity of breast cancer and imbuing her descriptions of it with a surprising ease.

Jennifer Feeley writes in her translator’s note that “joy and whimsy” are characteristic of Xi Xi’s work, but the lightness in Mourning a Breast feels more philosophical than it does playful. Xi Xi’s warm tone and optimistic attitude invite readers closer, extending the same generosity to her audience that Ah Kin does to her narrator. In fact, the narrator’s lack of physicality—and her nebulous relationship to her creator—make her much like Ah Kin, who, for most of the book, is just a voice on the phone promising to chat as much as the narrator likes; to turn cancer from a shadowy nemesis to something that happens to people you know; to help get you or someone you love through a tough time. It’s hard to imagine a contemporary American book outside the self-help sphere making a similar promise—which, after reading Mourning a Breast, seems like not just a lack but a failing in our literary culture. Mourning a Breast suggests another use for personal writing, another mode of thinking about experience. It’s a model for getting out of ourselves.