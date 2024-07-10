Democrats Are Paralyzed About How to Handle Biden

“It is a painful and difficult conclusion but there is no question in my mind that we will all be better served if the president steps aside as the Democratic nominee and manages a transition under his terms. He has earned that right,” Blumenauer said in a statement.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries met with “frontline” members, who represent key swing districts, on Wednesday, as well as members of the centrist New Democrat Coalition. He relayed to members that he will share their concerns with Biden, CNN reported on Wednesday, in an indication that these worries were far from fading. Thus far, neither Jeffries nor Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have maintained their support for Biden, although Axios reported on Wednesday that Schumer has listened to suggestions in private conversations with donors about a Democratic presidential ticket not led by Biden.

Even some of those Democrats who haven’t explicitly called on Biden to step aside are voicing major worries. “An unsentimental analysis of the cold hard numbers—which have no personal feelings or political loyalties—should inform what we decide and whom we nominate,” Representative Ritchie Torres wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday. “If we’re going to choose a particular path, we should be clear-eyed about its consequences. Blindness is not bliss amid the terrifying threat of a Trump presidency.”