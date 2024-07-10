The GOP Platform Perfectly Reflects the Lunacy of Trump’s Party

The platform has 10 chapters, each describing a different policy position. I’m going to focus today on Chapter One: “Defeat Inflation and Quickly Bring Down All Prices.” Already Biden has brought inflation down over the past two years from 9.1 percent to 3.3 percent. Also, excepting certain items like electronics, prices don’t actually come “down” in a healthy economy; when they do, economists call that deflation and the country is faced with much bigger problems. But never mind all that. How would the Republicans lower the consumer price index further?

By, among other things, “lifting restrictions on American Energy Production and terminating the Socialist Green New Deal.” That second item is a tall order, given that the Green New Deal was never enacted into law. The platform probably means to refer to the Inflation Reduction Act’s $730 billion investment in green technologies to address climate change. But given that four times as much IRA climate money has gone to Republican congressional districts as to Democratic congressional districts, according to calculations last month by Bloomberg, there isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that a Republican administration would cut these funds.

How else does the Republican platform propose cutting inflation? It will “rein in wasteful government spending.” But where? Medicare and Social Security, which Trump promises not to cut, make up 35 percent of all federal spending. Add interest on the national debt, and that’s 48 percent. What about the Pentagon? Nope, the GOP’s 2024 platform promises more military spending, not less, on an Israeli-style Iron Dome missile shield and other “advanced technologies,” plus more pay for the troops. So now we’ve taken 61 percent of all federal spending off the table. Cutting veterans programs is a bad look for a Vietnam draft dodger like Trump who has dismissed fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers,” so make that 66 percent of all federal spending that’s off the table. That leaves … one-third. It is axiomatic, if you’re a Republican, that all government waste resides within the puny one-third of government spending that Congress has been squeezing down, off and on, for four decades.