Shawn Fain Is the President We Deserve. Yes, Really.

Brooks and Dintersmith’s memo imagines a process whereby Biden would step down in mid-July and open the race to other candidates who would compete in a “primary sprint” that would involve viral outreach with the help of figures like Michelle Obama and Taylor Swift. Delegates would then select a candidate through ranked-choice voting at the convention in August, where the final nominee would be presented by Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton. Brooks and Dintersmith write that “Democrats can make this Our Finest Hour” or “limp to shameful, avoidable democracy-ending defeat.”

When I got into the booth in 2016 and saw Hillary Clinton’s name on the ticket, I felt a knot in my stomach and did something I thought I had talked myself out of: I voted for Jill Stein. In the days following the election, I agonized over my decision, particularly since I made it with the expectation that Clinton would lose the race. In deep blue Brooklyn (I was living in Hakeem Jeffries’s congressional district at the time), I rationalized my choice by telling myself that it would likely come down to the Electoral College, and if the voters in those crucial margins were not convinced, it was no one’s fault but her own. The party ran a losing candidate because they felt it was “her time,” and chose to listen to the polls over the disgruntled voices of their own base. Today, we don’t even have a lead in the polls. Today, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, a Democrat, is calling New York a “battleground state.”

I voted for Stein because I believed, as I still do, that we always need a few strong outside voices who demand that we collectively dream bigger. To chart a path to a future where we have something to vote for, and not against. “As long as I gave it my all,” as Biden put it to George Stephanopoulos, is not an answer to the very real threat of fascism we now face. Similarly, you cannot run as the democracy candidate and then hand the nomination off at the very last minute and expect voters to feel like their voices have been heard.