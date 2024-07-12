It’s Hard to Decide What Part of the GOP Platform Is Worst

The worst of Donald Trump’s first term was felt by immigrants. Looking over the 2024 Republican platform, which was more or less dictated by Trump and his team (down to its Weird use of Capital Letters), I can state with confidence that the worst of Trump’s second term, if there is one, will once again be felt by immigrants. That is, I’m sorry to report, a selling point for many voters; according to Gallup, fully 41 percent of the population wants immigration to decrease, against 26 percent who want it to increase and 31 percent who want it to stay at the same level. Border-crossings are at record levels, and so, too, is anti-immigration sentiment. Opposition to immigration is higher than it’s been in 10 years (though it’s still low compared to the mid-1990s, the previous high for border crossings, when the proportion that wanted immigration to decrease exceeded 60 percent).

The GOP instinct here is to pander. Its 2024 platform pledges to “complete the Border Wall,” though Republicans no longer pretend that Mexico will foot the bill, as Trump promised in 2016. (Trump spent $15 billion taxpayer dollars on the wall during his first term.) Trump now claims, falsely, that he said only that Mexico would pay for “a piece” of the wall, and that Mexico’s deployment of troops to intercept migrants met that requirement, which it did not.