Israel Is Demolishing Gaza’s Cultural Heritage

In early January, an IDF soldier named Yishai Shalev (a hairdresser in civilian life) filmed a video of himself: “For all those asking why there is no education in Gaza …” He pans over his shoulder. Beyond lies the shattered frontage of Al Azhar University, an open blast wound in its right flank. “Oops,” says Shalev. “We’ve had a missile fall on them. That sucks. Too bad. That’s how you’ll never be engineers anymore.” “Never” is the critical word here, for what such free and easy destruction teaches Gazans in the absence of their own schools and colleges is futility. No matter what you build, Israel warns, it will be brought down; no matter how much you might wish to improve yourself and your lot, it will be stripped from you; no matter how nobly you strive to distinguish yourself from the philistine nihilists of Hamas, we will treat you like them anyway. Look upon my works, they instruct, and despair.

In the persistent pattern of cultural vandalism, you can catch a hint of frustration on the part of the destroyers. There’s an old Zionist slogan or talking point, sometimes still repeated in public by the ignorant or belligerent, that Palestine isn’t really a nation with a history of its own; that its people are really just another flavor of Arab who could live anywhere else. This was never true, and even in the neglect of places like the Omari Mosque and the Pasha Palace due to lack of funding for restoration work and a lack of building supplies, their durability represents Gaza’s own unique history, distinct even from Jerusalem, Jaffa, and Jenin. But war is the zone where will meets possibility. Netanyahu always had the will but often lacked the possibility. Just as he acted for years to keep the Palestinian leadership in both territories divided—propping up Hamas at the expense of Fatah secularists in the West Bank—so as to foreclose the emergence of a united nation, he acts now to eradicate the very foundations on which a future nation could be built.

In peace and war cultural property is supposed to be immune from attack, protected by the second protocol of the 1954 Hague Convention. It has not shielded anything in Gaza, nor did it stop Eli Eskozido, the head of the Israel Antiquities Authority, from sending his deputy to inspect a warehouse in Gaza stacked with fragile artifacts (controlled jointly by the Palestinian Antiquities Office and the École Biblique et Archéologique Française). Eskozido then bravely published a video of soldiers at the site online (with the comic book caption “Wow!”) accompanied by a photo of dozens of pieces displayed in glass cases in the lobby of the Knesset. Eskozido deleted the video; the Israeli Antiquities Authority denied taking anything from the storeroom. No one but the Israelis know how many objects have been stolen from Gaza.