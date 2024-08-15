A Shady Laundry Deal Scandalizes a Major Migrant Shelter in Arizona

But a March report submitted to the Federal Audit Clearinghouse by Keegan Linscott & Associates, a Tucson-based accounting firm that had prepared CCS’s tax returns in recent years, cites a “significant deficiency” in CCS’s hiring of an unnamed vendor. CCS, according to the report, “did not utilize a formal procurement method in selecting” the vendor, apparently due to “an immediate need to obtain services and an oversight to subsequently conduct a formal procurement method.” The firm recommended that all staff receive “periodic training” to ensure that they comply with procurement policies. An addendum to the report signed by the chief financial officer of CCS, Jesus Fernandez, agreed with the findings and recommendations, and pledged—as part of a “corrective action plan”—to update its purchasing policies and provide better training in the future.

Fernandez did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The New Republic. Dwyre did not answer questions about why the charity selected Amado or about the discrepancy between the invoice amounts and the amount paid to Amado, but she stated that “we can confirm that the services were provided”—in other words, that Amado did indeed launder clothes for Casa Alitas.

Jan Lesher, the Pima County administrator, also did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Her communications director, Mark Evans, referred The New Republic to the details of the May 17 memo and noted that some questions “will be provided to you in the public records request you filed May 28. Those records are still under review by the County Attorney and until the County Attorney releases them, we are not going to comment about information that may be included in those records due to the risk that it may have been redacted and not subject to release under the state’s records law.”