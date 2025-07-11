Trump’s Big Cuts Are Going to Overwhelm Food Banks With Hungry People

The newly passed Republican bill slashing government spending and expanding tax breaks primarily for the wealthy has left the food banks that serve vulnerable populations all across the nation reeling, with leaders warning that cuts to food assistance programs and other benefits could force millions of Americans to seek help from charitable organizations lacking the infrastructure to pick up the slack.

The law dramatically slashes the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid, with the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimating that millions of people could see reductions or altogether lose their benefits. Sixty percent of SNAP recipients also participate in Medicaid, and 40 percent of Medicaid participants are enrolled in SNAP—an overlap that means millions of low-income families will be doubly affected by the cuts. The measure tightens work requirements for both Medicaid and SNAP, and pushes much of the cost of SNAP onto states—both administrative costs and benefit amounts—which could result in states opting to slash nutrition benefits on their own. Food banks—often the resource of last resort in the fight against hunger—will bear the brunt of these deep cuts.

“A misperception of the public is that when needs go up, we do more. We can only do more when resources go up. We can’t magically produce more food,” said Brian Greene, the president and CEO of the Houston Food Bank. Food banks coordinate with local food pantries and other hunger relief organizations to obtain, store, and distribute food.

Feeding America, an umbrella organization that includes 200 food banks and 60,000 charitable partners nationwide, distributed six billion meals in 2024. The organization estimates that the reductions in SNAP that could occur as a result of the law could eliminate six billion to nine billion meals. This will put pressure on food pantries to source and redistribute additional food, said Sarah Moberg, the interim CEO of Second Harvest Heartland, a Minnesota-based organization that partners with food pantries and hunger programs across the state and in western Wisconsin.