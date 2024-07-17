In the U.K. and France, There Was a Gaza Vote. And in the U.S.?

Starmer himself saw a drop in support in his own Holborn and St. Pancras constituency with votes siphoned off by Andrew Feinstein, an independent running against the Gaza war and U.K. arms sales and a former ANC member of South Africa’s Parliament to boot. Labour had spent several months refusing to endorse a cease-fire, disciplining parliamentarians who dissented on the issue, and failing to offer voters a clean break with the Conservative government’s policies on Gaza, including on arms sales to Israel.

Among Muslim voters and a slew of progressive and younger voters, positions on Gaza had translated into electoral choices. That had never happened before in U.K. politics. While some of it may have been a luxury vote, assuming an inevitable Labour win, Britain’s governing party is well aware of the consequences for maintaining its rule if this trend cannot be reversed. In sum, the evidence suggests that the narrative that Labour’s aggressively distancing itself from Corbyn-era criticism of Israel by aligning with the Sunak government on Gaza was an essential element of its success was not only wrong but precisely wrong, with that shift acting as a drag on the party in the current circumstances.

The French election is a very different story. A snap parliamentary election was called by President Emmanuel Macron following an unparalleled defeat in June’s European Parliament elections, in which Le Pen’s Rassemblement National, or R.N., secured the largest share of votes (31.37 percent) of any French party in European elections since 1984.