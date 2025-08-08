Trump’s Justice Department Begins Taking Revenge on Letitia James
The Justice Department is picking off Trump’s perceived enemies, one by one.
The Justice Department has opened an investigation into New York State Attorney General Letitia James, in an apparent act of Trumpian retribution.
Two grand jury subpoenas were issued to James’s office, requesting information pertaining to the Attorney General’s previous investigations into the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, reported CNN.
The subpoenas are related to Trump’s bank fraud case, which James won against Trump in 2024, forcing him to cough up $454 million for his family’s faulty business practices.
Sources that spoke with the network also revealed that a grand jury investigation has been opened in Albany, examining whether James violated Trump’s constitutional rights in taking legal action against him.
James’s office vehemently rejected the accusations, underscoring its efforts to hold Trump accountable.
“Any weaponization of the justice system should disturb every American,” a spokesperson for the New York state attorney general told The New Republic. “We stand strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers’ rights.”
James’s attorney Abbe Lowell went a step further, telling CNN that the Trump administration’s investigation into James’s closed case “has to be the most blatant and desperate example of this administration’s carrying out the president’s political retribution campaign.”
“Weaponizing the Department of Justice to try to punish an elected official for doing her job is an attack on the rule of law and a dangerous escalation by this administration,” Lowell added. “If prosecutors carry out this improper tactic and are genuinely interested in the truth, we are ready and waiting with the facts and law.”
New York’s top cop has become one of the president’s chief legal adversaries since the civil fraud case. In April, the Trump administration launched an investigation into her personal finances, accusing the attorney general of lying on her bank statements in order to obtain better mortgage rates. At the time, Trump referred to James as a “totally corrupt politician” and a “wacky crook,” and accused New York’s first Black woman in statewide office of being “racist.”