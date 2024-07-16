Ban the AR-15 Rifle

Unfortunately, the wording of the assault weapons ban was sufficiently imprecise that upstart manufacturers, and eventually Colt itself, found they could get away with creating copycat versions of the AR-15 and sneak them past regulators by tweaking this or that feature. Congress ought to have responded by toughening its assault weapon ban, but that became impossible after Republicans won the House and Senate in the 1994 midterms. Meanwhile, the outré nature of the ostensibly-banned AR-15 expanded the assault rifle’s appeal to gun collectors as various knock-offs, now called “AR-15-type weapons,” proliferated. (The gun recovered at the scene on Saturday was reportedly an AR-15-style rifle.) By the time the assault weapon ban expired in 2004 the AR-15 was becoming very popular. After the ban expired, it became much more popular. Twenty years later, the AR-15 is the best-selling rifle in America.

The AR-15 isn’t much use for hunting, but that’s pretty much beside the point because as the United States population has shifted from rural to urban and suburban living, hunting has stopped being most people’s reason to buy a gun. What do people do with their AR-15s? Eighty-eight percent, according to a 2010 poll cited in American Gun, use them at shooting ranges; only 19 percent use them to kill animals. (For more on how urbanization pathologized American gun culture, see my 2013 New Republic piece, “How Liberals Became ‘Real Americans.’”)

Trump was president at the time of the Parkland shooting. “We have to act,” Trump said. He scolded members of Congress for being intimidated by the National Rifle Association and met with California Senator Dianne Feinstein to discuss reviving the assault weapon ban. Then the NRA arranged a private White House meeting with Trump to explain the facts of political life. After that, Trump mostly dropped talk of gun control (though he did impose a ban on bump stocks that the Supreme Court recently struck down) and said the answer to school shootings was to give schoolteachers guns. As Elision and McWhirter pointed out in this week’s Journal piece, in 2020 Donald Trump, Jr., posted a photograph of himself on Instagram hoisting an AR-15 that had a drawing on the magazine of Hillary Clinton behind bars.