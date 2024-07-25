Porn Shows What People Still Won’t Say About Sex

Easily accessible online porn has facilitated a split in the past few decades: between what we may profess, or imply, our desires and sexual appetites to be publicly, and what they really are.

Several of the women here, for example, discuss their struggle to find porn that does not present only a narrow demographic of women, or frame women in a degrading fashion, but that they also find titillating. Subject FOUR, a queer, married American woman in her thirties said that she finds porn with a professed “inclusive, body-positive ethic” to be “just as alienating” as more mainstream porn. “I feel it ends up being normative in its own way. It’s all women with lots of tattoos and blue hair. It purports to be inclusive, but it feels very narrow in what it offers,” she says. Subject ONE, a straight woman in her late thirties with children, says essentially the same. “I know that there’s porn that’s made for women, but it doesn’t do it for me,” she said. “I’ve also found that even as I’m living in this body, I wouldn’t want to watch someone who looks like me having sex. I wouldn’t want to watch someone who has a little roll of stomach having sex. And yet I want to have sex, stomach and all. So I find that really disappointing of myself.”

Barton draws no judgment about this, or much else in the book. She does not annotate the interviews, and one of her skills as an interviewer is that she does not moralize at her subjects and avoids steering their answers. But Porn has the quality of a good novel, in that while reading it you often notice small details or perspectives which make you think about the world, or your own life, differently, without having a lesson overtly spelled out to you. It struck me while reading the above conversations, for example, that theoretically open, progressive public discourse around porn can have almost the same silencing effect as no discourse at all. In the sense that, when a consensus emerges on the progressive perspective to hold on a certain aesthetic of porn, it will change the way we speak and what we admit to, but perhaps not how we feel. I found myself wondering too if this kind of progressive consensus can have negative outcomes as well as positive ones. ONE knows intellectually that she’s supposed to enjoy body-positive porn. But she doesn’t. The only thing that knowing she’s “supposed to” seems to have done is make her disappointed in herself. Confessions like these throughout Porn reinforce the strength of Barton’s chosen format of intimate, private conversations.

Porn is full of moments and observations like these, which spark trains of thought that can hurtle off to various locations. It is a tricky book to write about because of this generative quality, and because the sentiments that strike me as particularly consequential maybe appear banal to a different reader. In fact, the disparateness of our perspectives on and experiences of sex and porn, alongside the fact we mostly assume ourselves to be the norm, is something I was routinely reminded of while reading Porn.