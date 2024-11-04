How Corporations Are Cashing in on Subsidized Low-Income Housing

After weeks of getting “the run-around” from the manager, Gilard finally called Antioch’s code enforcement office. In early March, a city employee appeared and issued the landlord a violation for the mold. Only then did the manager bring in contractors to cut open the walls and remediate. “I told them, I can’t live here,” she said. “It still had that scent there. All my clothes were ruined, bed sheets, everything was ruined because the smell was in my clothes and everywhere.” After she wrote a letter to the manager’s corporate office, the company put her up in a hotel, where Gilard stayed for a month. To this day, she has chronic skin problems. “The mold issue is an everyday thing,” she said. “My skin blisters, it bleeds. It took away some of my self-confidence.”

Gilard had moved into the Casa Blanca Apartments in 2012. Her mother, sister, and sister’s five sons all lived in Antioch, a bedroom community of 117,000 people an hour’s drive east of San Francisco. When she signed her lease, the grounds of the complex—a Spanish Mission–style affair of beige stucco archways with red tiled roofing—were well landscaped and welcoming. Most importantly, the rent was low. At $745 a month, she could afford to live on her wages as a nursing assistant, even after she hurt her back on the job and went on disability insurance. She convinced her mother to move into Casa Blanca as well.

But in 2016, a new landlord, Levy Affiliated Holdings—a real-estate investment firm with a portfolio of 41 properties and a market value of more than $500 million—bought the complex and redeveloped it using the low-income housing tax credit, the federal subsidy that finances most affordable apartments for poor and working people in the United States today. When I visited Antioch in September, Gilard and her neighbors said that their living conditions deteriorated when Levy Affiliated took over from the previous owner, the Affordable Housing Development Corporation. A succession of property managers has ranged from unresponsive to aggressive; some took months to fix simple problems like broken stoves. Residents suspect that one manager had a kickback arrangement with a local towing company, since many had their cars whisked away at great expense—sometimes in the time it took to unload groceries. Today, the security gates are inoperable, and strangers routinely enter the grounds to break into cars, use drugs, and dump trash. Everyone is fed up with the overflowing garbage bins, which invite possums and raccoons.