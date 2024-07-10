Booting Biden Would Create an Even Bigger Crisis for Democrats

“The truth is, the only option is Harris if he doesn’t run,” Florida-based longtime Democratic politico Steve Schale told me. “This isn’t managing your fantasy politics team. This isn’t The West Wing.” Harris—whom the president got to know through his late son, Beau—was Biden’s pick as his second in command, and Democrats could not realistically deny it to her, Schale said.

If it’s Harris, however, don’t expect a sigh of relief and a seamless move to the general election campaign against Trump. She is hardly a blank slate who would deflect media and voter attention back to toxic Trump. The media would embark on a renewed round of Harris “vetting,” which would undoubtedly revisit her time as California’s “top cop,” as she deemed herself. That includes opposing statewide standards requiring police to wear body cameras, which bothered progressives. And surely there would be a barrage of what-did-she-know-and-when-did-she-know-it stories about whether Harris concealed personal knowledge of Biden’s health and, presumably, declining cognitive ability. Republicans, meanwhile, have tied Harris to problems at the border, an area on which Biden tapped her to take the lead, and would relentlessly attack her on the issue. While some polls do show her outperforming Biden against Trump, the results are mixed, and she enjoys the backup-quarterback phenomenon: The fill-in is always popular until they actually get into the game.



And challenges inherent in being the first female presidential nominee of color would only sharpen that conundrum, with just a few months to get American voters on board. Just ask Hillary Clinton, who was popular with voters—right up until she ran for office. Her approval ratings tumbled when she ran both for the U.S. Senate and for president. You can expect to hear a similar refrain from voters who don’t want to acknowledge any discomfort with a female, Black, or Asian president—that they’re fine with a woman as president, just not “that woman.” The “likability” issue that dogs female candidates is especially problematic for a presidential hopeful, with research showing that voters find power-seeking an unlikable trait in women.