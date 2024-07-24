J.D. Vance Is a Grifter—Just Like His New Boss

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday blasted J.D. Vance for being a “grifter,” because Vance claimed he was some sort of a hillbilly who grew up in rural Appalachia when, in fact, he grew up in the suburbs of Cincinnati. Governor Walz, on the other hand, grew up in a town of 400 people with “24 kids in my graduating class,” where “12 were cousins.”

In Vance’s autobiography, Hillbilly Elegy, he trash-talks his poor relatives, essentially accusing them of not being successful in life because of moral defects like laziness and addiction; he doubled down on these memes in his RNC speech, pointing out his own mother’s drug use.