Switching Candidates Was the Right Call. Will Dems Learn the Lesson?

The reset we’ve all joyfully experienced in the last few days did not come out of nowhere. There has been an immense amount of quantitative, qualitative, and anecdotal evidence demonstrating an unprecedented well of pent-up energy for a new Democratic nominee. As commentators like Ezra Klein have described in detail, at no point over the past year has the demand for Biden to pass the torch been driven by elites. On the contrary, Democrats’ postdebate freakout was the shock that caused a broad coalition of party elites to catch up with where voters have been for some time and finally acknowledge that, yes, it was time for Biden to step aside.

As someone who was a vocal participant in the push for Biden to pass the torch, I want to be clear that I was as late to this conclusion as anyone. I remember clearly a conversation last summer with a friend in Rhode Island, a small-business owner who had formerly served as a Democratic member of her small town council and whom I’d never heard say a bad word about anyone. So I was caught off guard when she told me in uncharacteristically pointed terms something to the effect of, “Have you seen Biden lately? The man is ancient; it’s ridiculous. Move on, make room for someone new.” I remember smiling and nodding and trying to change the topic because I just didn’t yet feel that kind of visceral concern about his age.

My mind went racing back to that exchange, in the first moments of the June 27 debate. “Holy shit, she was right,” I thought to myself. “We need a new nominee.” Later that night I started looking at the data—polling, surveys, and other expert analysis—showing that most voters were, like my friend, worried about Biden’s deterioration and desperate for another option in the presidential race.