Rachel Cusk’s Inverted World

Parade by Rachel Cusk Buy on Bookshop

Yet Parade is no such exploration. Because the next time we meet G, he isn’t a painter. Now G is a filmmaker, a different person altogether perhaps, though one similarly animated by a contrary spirit: “People were often baffled or even angered by his films. They expected a storyteller to demonstrate his mastery and control by resolving the confusion and ambiguity of reality, not deepening it.” We also get another G, who is a painter, but a different one; this third G is a woman: “She painted everything she dreaded and hated, but joyously, like a child exerting power in private by playing with plastic figures and making them do things to each other.”



All these Gs are the protagonist of Parade, and share that role with Cusk’s signature I, not to be confused with an authorial I, though it’s tempting to collapse those two, most notably for readers of her celebrated trilogy of novels (Outline, Transit, and Kudos). The protagonist of those chilly, oblique works is a British writer in middle age; along with Karl Ove Knausgaard’s monumental accounting of his own life and Ben Lerner’s cerebral Künstlerromane, they’re widely credited with making autofiction so au courant. Critics noted Cusk’s direct, even blunt, style; gossips relished the intersections between the fiction and the author’s biography. It’s hard not to understand G’s imagined films and paintings as statement of purpose for Parade: a novel but upside down, an act of storytelling uninterested in “resolving the confusion and ambiguity of reality.” Perhaps Cusk was weary of being associated with Faye, the protagonist of Outline and its sequels. Those novels were always more than a mirror; Parade, shattered into fragments, cannot be mistaken for one.

Many of its practitioners seem to feel that the novel is a moribund form; to revolutionize or rehabilitate it might seem to necessitate breaking the text into fragments, or grafting autobiographical fact onto it, or illustrating it with photographs, or some strategy as yet unseen. I can’t guess at Cusk’s perspective on the viability of the form, but it’s not insignificant that this is the fifth novel she’s published in a decade. I think a reader can accept a novel that declines to “resolve” reality’s confusions—only certain murder mysteries, with their moral clarity, their emphasis on questions answered, really promise that—but perhaps when you turn it upside down, a novel becomes something else altogether, as inversion turns a 6 into a 9.