Why Calling Trump and Vance “Weird” Works

Now let’s get to the weird power of calling someone weird. As far as ad hominems go, it’s disarming. It lands so lightly—compared, say, with Trump’s hyperbolic use of the word evil—that when the dismissal fits, as it manifestly does with Trump and Vance, it preempts any effective retort. Take, for example, Vance’s recent disastrous attempts to clarify his own weird remarks about “childless cat ladies.” The more he pleads his case that he is not a weirdo, the weirder he comes across.

Anyone with siblings or who has worked in a setting with clear and unforgiving social hierarchies—like a school or the military—knows this. When the context fits, calling someone weird deflates and disempowers them. And the more they argue otherwise, the more attention they draw to their own peculiarities. It’s especially devastating against bullies who crave and rely upon being taken seriously.

I’m not arguing that calling someone weird demonstrates our best social tendencies, but it is a particularly effective way of handling bullies like Trump and Vance. It’s little surprise, then, that Walz originated the jibe: He was a public school teacher and lunch monitor for 20 years. You don’t leave that life with hair, and you don’t leave that life without effective rhetorical strategies for dealing with bullies.