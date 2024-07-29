J.D. Vance Proves It: Trump Hires the Very Worst People

Then there were the former women of the Trump administration. Stephanie Grisham “didn’t have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning,” according to Trump. Grisham started with the Trump campaign in 2015 and served as his communications director and press secretary in the White House before becoming Melania Trump’s chief of staff—all despite clear incompetence “from the beginning!” Truly Trump is a personnel softy. Alyssa Farah Griffin was a “Backbencher in the Trump Administration,” who “had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left”—long, in this case, being roughly a month, when she publicly condemned Trump after the January 6 assault on the Capitol. “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” Trump said of reality TV villainess Omarosa Manigault Newman, raising the question of why even a softie like Trump would give that kind of break. It seems like the only former staffer Trump didn’t later insult and disown was Rob Porter, who resigned in the face of spousal abuse allegations. (“We wish him well.… He did a good job.”)

Observers might be confused how the man who swore he hired only the “very best people” would surround himself with such a cavalcade of feckless dolts. When Fox News host Bret Baier asked him that question last year, Trump blamed his own Washington naïveté for the bad apples in his otherwise spectacular, gilded administration. “I now know Washington probably better than anybody,” he said. “I know the good ones and the bad ones, and we will have really great, strong people.”

Having run the administration with the highest turnover rate in history presumably gave Trump plenty of experience to avoid making the same mistakes, but it’s not like later-term personnel were much better than their predecessors in his own estimation. John Bolton, Trump’s third national security adviser, was a “dope” who “Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped.” Mark Esper, Trump’s last confirmed defense secretary, was “weak and totally ineffective”; Attorney General Bill Barr, who parted ways with Trump only after belying his claims of widespread 2020 voter fraud and later said that Trump “shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office,” was “Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy” (though once Barr endorsed him this year anyway, the magnanimous ex-president retracted the “Lethargic” label).