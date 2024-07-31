Harris Should Focus on Pleasing Young Voters, Not Donors and Centrists

Harris is already running as a far more passionate champion of abortion rights than Biden, which is clearly helping her. Although there isn’t much evidence one way or another on how Harris would approach the genocide in Gaza, many observers view her as more compassionate toward the Palestinians and more dovish overall than Biden. She has also supported Medicare for All in the past, a core commitment of the Bernie Sanders left. She may also be a better messenger than Biden for the most popular aspects of Biden’s pro-labor and family-friendly economic policies, including investments in infrastructure.

Her perceived climate progressivism may be especially crucial. Her record here is decent. She has a record to point to. Not only did she back the Green New Deal in the Senate, but as California’s Attorney General, she prosecuted big fossil fuel companies: suing Chevron and ConocoPhillips, over hazardous waste, and gas station violations, respectively. Harris also joined local district attorneys in suing a pipeline operator for polluting about a hundred miles of California coastline. She even created a specific environmental justice unit at the AG’s office, one of the first in the nation.

What’s worrisome—both to climate advocates and to anyone who would like to see her hold onto all this electorally favorable good will among the youth—is that when it comes to climate, Harris’s positions are rapidly shifting. She supported the green new deal in 2019, though she has since backed away from it. Last Friday, she also walked back her opposition to fracking, an issue about which Trump has been taunting her in Pennsylvania.