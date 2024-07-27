Girl, So Confusing: Will the “Brat” Memes Help or Hurt Kamala Harris?

Brat is an energetic assembly of pulsing electronic beats, with silly and serious lyrics about complex friendship dynamics, inherited family trauma, and other decidedly cool girl ideas. The album is doing pretty well chart-wise, but certainly not well enough to garner the confused mentions on CNN and thousands of questions from liberal parents (including my own mom) to their Gen Z children. Even Fox News joined in, clunkily stating that having a “brat summer” means being “messy and bold.”

As it has turned out, fate has now aligned so that “messy and bold” has become convenient branding for the Democratic Party, as it scrambles to mount a presidential campaign for Harris at a moment’s notice. The memes are a sign of young people actually being excited for a candidate—but the jokes can just as easily come back to bite Harris if she’s not careful.

When the album was released—and before criticism of Biden had hit a postdebate fever pitch—internet users were fondly reminiscing over Harris’s quirky catchphrases about “coconut trees,” “Venn diagrams,” and “existing in the context.” Driven by the zeitgeist (the context in which we exist, if you will), college student Ryan Long posted a “fan-cam” edit of Harris to Charli XCX’s new song “Von Dutch.”