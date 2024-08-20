The Con at the Core of the Republican Party

Refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election proved a particularly profitable scheme. In just two months between election day and the insurrection, the Trump machine raked in $255 million, “a record-setting haul by nearly any measure,” Conason writes. They accomplished this with a combination of the scams and strategies honed over the previous decades, augmented by technology: online ads and as many as 25 email appeals daily, appealing for money to fight a totally fictitious battle against a nonexistent problem. At least two million individual donations poured in. About eighty million dollars of that haul went to Trump’s Save America PAC, a pile “immediately available to Trump for his personal use to pay for travel and hotel costs” and later for his legal bills.

By election night 2016, many of the remaining shockable conservatives had already witnessed how depravity delighted and thrilled the political base.

The current crop of MAGA scammers sprouts from the lineage of decades of conservative con artists. Steve Bannon was accused of taking millions of donor dollars for the wall between Mexico and the U.S. and enriching himself and others. Trump preemptively pardoned him on federal charges, but he still faces related state charges. The National Rifle Association, another conservative political organizing outfit, grifted itself into notoriety, tried and failed to go into bankruptcy, and was forced to defend itself against civil corruption charges.

The compendium of con is infuriating, but by the end of the book, bafflement replaces outrage. Almost every Republican leader today supports convicted felon Trump. Decent conservatives have been extinct for a while. Over the decades, many of the most prominent figures on the right, from aristocrat William F. Buckley in his day, to the now-regretful Never Trumpers like Bill Kristol and Steve Schmidt (the strategist who had the clever idea of welding Sarah Palin to John McCain), failed to object to the rot within—or at least not until it was too late. How is it that all these people were unbothered?