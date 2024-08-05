Could Down-Ballot Democrats Pull Kamala Harris Into the White House?

True ticket splitters still exist, even in this us-versus-them political era. Hard as it may be to imagine someone walking into a voting booth in Wisconsin and pulling a lever for a liberal lesbian senator and a former president who made it a mission to roll back anti-discrimination regulations protecting LGBTQ people, it does happen. In North Carolina, Tom Jensen, director of Public Policy Polling told me, there are rural voters who can’t stomach Robinson and will vote for Stein even as they cast ballots for Trump.

But ticket-splitting is on the decline. According to an analysis by Statistica, 43 percent of voters split districts for House seats and the presidency in1984; that fell to 3.7 percent in 2020. There are surely jurisdictions this year where voters will not vote straight party: Montana, for example, might well re-elect Democrat Jon Tester for the Senate, but the idea of the state voting for Harris is laughable. In Ohio, too, incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown leads his GOP opponent in polls, but the onetime battleground presidential state is no longer considered competitive. But those are outliers, and cases where the personal popularity of the incumbent creates an exception (Tim Ryan, who ran a Brown-esque campaign for Senate in Ohio in 2022, lost to J.D. Vance, now the GOP vice presidential nominee).

The abortion-related referenda also promise to boost turnout among Democrats. In the past, the turnout impact of referenda has been sketchy. While ballot initiatives banning same-sex marriage in 11 states were widely credited at the time with helping President George W. Bush win reelection in 2004, academic research has questioned whether they had much of an impact.