Where to Go From “Weird”

We don’t make a party out of lovin’

But we like holdin’ hands and pitchin’ woo

We don’t let our hair grow long and shaggy

Like the hippies out in San Francisco do.

If there is promise in Democrats calling Trump weird—and I think there is—it doesn’t lie in the ostracizing word itself. A weirdo isn’t a menace; he’s just a loser. To call Trump a weirdo is a gentle way to express contempt, but it’s still contempt. We have no information about whether the public—as opposed to the chattering classes—responds favorably to the Weird Wave because it’s too new. But the Blueprint poll tested a related message, and the result was not promising. The message was that Harris is “one of the rare politicians who acts, talks, and thinks like a normal person, because she actually is one.” Implication: Unlike Donald Trump, Kamala Harris isn’t weird! This message didn’t flop, but it wasn’t a hit, either. It fell about midway between top and bottom (which is where you’d expect averageness to reside).

The usable message Kamalot stumbles onto when it calls Trump and Vance weird is this: Stop being afraid. Nobody cowers at the kid in the corner eating glue off his hand. (Maybe they should, but that’s another, darker story.) Nobody cowers at the paper tiger that you crumple up and toss into the trash. By extension, although Trump and Vance certainly want to govern the country in a reckless and authoritarian manner, we aren’t going to cower at them; we’re going to beat them. That’s the part of “weird” worth keeping.

The master of this style was Franklin Roosevelt, who famously said, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Roosevelt was referring specifically to a financial panic that was shuttering banks, but he projected that same ebullient confidence through the Great Depression and World War II, when fascism posed a much more tangible threat. Ronald Reagan’s cheerful demeanor masked an appalling disconnection from the daily business of governing that in later years shaded into senility, but there’s no question it was a political asset. One of the many reasons I was sorry not to see Hillary Clinton elected president in 2016 was that I admired her skill at disarming hostile nutcases with good-humored incredulity. I’m thinking especially of her performance before the Benghazi committee in 2015. It was a master class in how to dismiss demagogic fools. Trump is the most demagogic fool in American political history, and although Clinton battled him reasonably well in the 2016 debates, that didn’t seem, alas, to matter. Still, it would have been worse had she shown fear.