The Right Wing’s Unhinged Persecution of Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif

There was just one problem: Khelif isn’t transgender, and there’s no concrete evidence that she’s even intersex. She was assigned female at birth, has always identified as a woman, and has competed as one her entire career. The controversy surrounding her was built on a house of cards—unverified claims, misrepresented facts, and outright fabrications.

This manufactured outrage over Khelif’s gender identity isn’t just a story about one boxer or one Olympic match. It’s a stark illustration of how quickly misinformation can spread in our hyperconnected world, and how readily certain groups will weaponize that misinformation to further their own agendas. More disturbingly, it reveals the broader implications of unchecked transphobia—not just for trans individuals but for anyone who doesn’t conform to narrow, traditional ideas of gender expression.

Khelif is an Algerian boxer who has competed in women’s boxing for years. She participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Khelif has experienced both victories and defeats throughout her career, including a loss to Amy Broadhurst in the 2022 World Boxing Championships.