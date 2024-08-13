The Twisted Logic Behind Trump’s Attacks on Kamala Harris’s Blackness

America has had to endure senseless discourse about Harris’s ethnicity because the political media tend only to understand Blackness through the prism of anti-Blackness—or perhaps, to be slightly more generous, the media treats the everyday, run-of-the-mill behavior of white people as normal, while treating the same behavior among Black Americans as a phenomenon. A white politician can claim to be white and do so without question. A Black politician that claims their race must prove the legitimacy of their inheritance. Multiethnic politicians are not new. Trump is one. He is Scottish and German. He just isn’t Black. Because Trump is white, just like most of his supporters and most journalists, he will not be scrutinized over his race in the way Harris and other Black politicians always have been. Being white, Trump is presumed to be authentically so.

Further, Trump’s abilities (or lack thereof) are not subjected to a racialized litmus test; his failings are not seen as broadly representative of his race. His crude and increasingly incoherent speech is not indicative of the educational failure of whites. His lasciviousness and abuse of women are not indicative of pervasive misogyny among white men. His felony criminal conviction and myriad civil defeats (including fraud and sexual abuse) are not indicative of whites’ lawlessness and recidivism. Even his racism is sometimes treated as sui generis, or at least localized among his followers.

It must be a relief to be Donald Trump, just as it is to be white. He need not speak, eat, walk, or dress in a “white” way to prove his whiteness. He just is: white. Such liberty of being is not granted to Harris. Her Blackness is under constant surveillance and policing; thus, it is always in violation. In an act of racialized cartography, Harris’s opponents and critics have charted fictional constellations of Black behavior to both affirm or delegitimize her lived experience as a Black woman. Her graduation from Howard University does not confirm her Blackness any more than her secondary studies in Canada refute it.