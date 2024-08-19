Kamala Harris Is Redefining How a Woman Runs for President

Trump creepily hovered around Clinton during their 2016 town hall–style debate, pacing behind her as she walked around the stage. She did not confront him—something she regrets, she wrote in her 2017 memoir, What Happened. Trump this year seems to have delegated the stalking role to his running mate, J.D. Vance. He has followed Harris to cities where she was campaigning—but the shadowing hasn’t worked. Vance, saying he was having “a bit of fun,” approached Air Force Two on the tarmac in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, earlier this month, saying he had hoped to speak to her. He didn’t. And the comparison of his events and hers merely underscored the early excitement her campaign is generating.

Nor does Harris talk much about the potentially historic outcome of the race. Instead, it’s more of an understood, underlying fact she doesn’t have to say out loud. When she talks about reproductive rights, voters know it’s personal to her as a woman. When she talks about prosecuting sexual predators, there’s no need to say that women are more often the victims. And her tone, in talking about issues important to women, is different—largely because of her age. While technically a late baby boomer (she’ll turn 60 in October), Harris comes across as a newer-age feminist.

Clinton’s presentation of power “reads to me as ’70s feminist,” unrelatable to younger women, Wayne State University associate professor Janine Lanza, an expert on gender and politics, told me. Women at the forefront of that second wave of feminism fought for very basic rights (such as not being fired for getting pregnant) and tangled with how to be seen as equal to men at work (ask any woman who wore the floppy bows around their necks, meant to be the feminine equivalent to a man’s necktie). Harris, whose feminist message is Beyoncé-era, approaches a female quest for political power in a more modern way. She’s neither constantly reminding voters that she could be a historic first female president nor concealing her unabashed ambition to become the most powerful woman in the world.