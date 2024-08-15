Why Donald Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Inflation

The Fed’s target rate is (for no logical reason) 2 percent. But the consensus is that the Fed has waited too long already to cut interest rates. On August 5 a very mildly disappointing jobs report unexpectedly helped crash the stock market, prompting one financial columnist to ask: “Is This 1987 All Over Again?” (On October 19, 1987, the stock market fell a record-setting 23 percent in a single day.) It wasn’t 1987 all over again—stocks recovered the next day—but the sell-off was scary enough to make the Fed look irresponsible for not cutting rates at its Open Markets Committee’s July 30-31 meeting. “If we do get the data we hope,” Powell said then, “then a reduction in our policy could be on the table at the September meeting.” Wednesday’s BLS number is “the data we hope,” and the August 5 sell-off is a data point the Fed would have preferred to avoid. Rest assured, the Fed will cut rates in September.

Trump could conceivably use the stock sell-off to argue that the Biden economy is headed into recession. There are people who actually believe this. The New York Times’s Paul Krugman, a strong Biden defender, opined on August 5 (in a column apparently written before stocks tumbled) that “the economy is definitely looking pre-recessionary.” Krugman cited unemployment creeping up (though it’s still pretty low at 4.3 percent), consumers’ deteriorating assessment of the labor market, and Amazon’s lowered revenue expectations. His evidence was pretty soft, and the column seemed intended mainly to prod the Fed into lowering interest rates. But this week Kate Duguid and Harriet Clarfelt reported in the Financial Times that investors are buying bonds “as recession replaces inflation as markets’ main fear.”



“Recession is replacing inflation as markets’ main fear” would be a pretty good campaign line for Trump, but he can’t say it because he would have to stop talking about inflation. Mostly I think Trump’s inability to quit the inflation narrative reflects his emotional dependence on reliable applause lines. But to whatever extent Trump is a rational actor, he doesn’t want to say anything to justify the Fed raising interest rates next month. In his Ashville speech, Trump did mention, briefly, the August 5 stock sell-off, but he attributed it to a day-long sense of doubt that he, Trump, would be re-elected—a doubt dispelled the next day, in his telling, when the stock market rebounded.